MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray’s warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here.
After city unit president Vasant More expressed unwillingness to initiate any agitation in Pune, other leaders on Wednesday have given an ultimatum of four days to police to remove loudspeakers.
More on Tuesday had said, “As I am representing an area which has more Muslim population, I will not able to initiate any agitation.”
After More’s announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
Sambhus said, “We had given an ultimatum to Pune police to remove the loudspeakers from mosques. Many mosques in the Deccan area have loudspeakers. If the police fail to do so, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques .”
As MNS leaders are divided on the issue, the party cadre now has taken an aggressive stand to implement Thackeray’s instructions and act accordingly.
Meanwhile, some workers blackened Thackeray’s name on the board which was erected at Kausarbaug crematorium which got inaugurated by Thackeray recently.
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
-
5 people including 3 women killed by herd of elephants in 2 days in Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
-
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
-
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
-
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
