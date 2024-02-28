MNS leader Vasant More meets Sharad Pawar

Vasant More, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune met Sharad Pawar on Tuesday at Nisarg marriage hall, where the NCP (SGP) leader was holding meetings with party workers. More arrived in the afternoon and met Pawar senior and Supriya Sule, raising eyebrows in the political circles. More denied that any discussion with Pawar senior on political matters and said the meeting was about a change of reservation by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Katraj dairy land. However, there was a buzz in the political circles about More’s proximity towards Sharad Pawar-led NCP. More (L) arrived in the afternoon and met Pawar senior and Supriya Sule, raising eyebrows in the political circles. (HT PHOTO)

Since the past few days, More has been unhappy in MNS and has indirectly indicated this. The MNS leader has represented the Katraj area in PMC, which falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

“I met Sharad Pawar ji today to discuss the change of reservation at Katraj dairy. Pawar senior has assured me of discussing the matter with the PMC commissioner,” said More.

On being asked about his proximity with NCP, More said, “I am not going to NCP and will continue with MNS.”