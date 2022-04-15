MNS leaders to chant Hanuman Chalisa, organise Maha aarti in Pune on Saturday

The members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have organised Hanuman Chalisa reciting and Maha Aarti programme in Pune city on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday (April 16).

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will remain present for the Maha Aarti, said leaders.

Recently, Thackeray took a stand against loudspeakers outside Mosques in Maharashtra and all over the country and demanded to remove them by May 3.

Thackeray had warned that “If the state government and police do not remove the loudspeakers from the mosques, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques.”

MNS leader Ajay Shinde said, “The Hanuman temple on Kumtekar road was damaged, but Raj Thackeray helped renovate it.”

“On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, we have organised Hanuman Chalisa reading and Maha Aarti programme in the city. Thackeray would remain present at 6 pm and attend the Maha Aarti,” he said.

MNS claims at least 5,000 people will attend the event.

As the temple is located on Kumtekar road, which is in the central part of the city and a congested area, police visited the temple and took a review of the area.