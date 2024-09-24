Modi to sound poll bugle with public rally on September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pune on September 26, where he is expected to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls with a public rally at SP College Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Pune on September 26, where he is expected to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls with a public rally at SP College Ground. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The visit is being positioned as a launchpad for the BJP to emphasise its developmental work, especially through key infrastructure projects.

While the final itinerary is yet to be confirmed, the party leaders have already begun preparations for the event, with workers instructed to conduct door-to-door visits to invite citizens to the rally.

The event is seen as an opportunity for the party to boost its outreach and highlight achievements such as the Pune Metro project, which the PM is expected to inaugurate during his visit.

Modi will officially open the underground metro stretch connecting Shivajinagar to Swargate—a significant milestone in the city’s metro network. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for several other key projects, including the much-anticipated memorial at Bhide Wada, where Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule founded India’s first school for girls. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had long struggled to acquire land for the memorial, located opposite the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple.

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the preparations for the PM’s visit at a meeting in Mumbai’s Mantralaya on Thursday. Key officials, including the Pune divisional commissioner, district collector, and senior police and municipal corporation representatives, were present. Pawar emphasised the need for seamless coordination, law enforcement, and traffic management to ensure the success of the visit.

With assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP hopes that Modi’s rally will energise its voter base. Party leaders, including cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Pune BJP chief Dheeraj Ghate, have been involved in strategising the event.

Ghate said, “We’ve mobilised our workers to personally invite people and ensure a large turnout for the prime minister’s address.”

As the BJP gears up for the polls, Modi’s visit to Pune will be a critical moment for the party to showcase its development agenda while setting the tone for the electoral battle ahead.