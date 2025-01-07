MoEFCC directs Maha to submit report on encroachment over reserve forest land in Pune

The ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) has directed the Maharashtra government to submit an updated report on encroachment over reserve forest land in Pune and on the action taken against the same. The move comes after the ministry was asked to submit its response by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during the hearing of a case registered by the tribunal based on a media report published in Hindustan Times. The forest department is struggling to regain its 14,000 hectares of land due to encroachment and ongoing litigations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the latest hearing held on January 3, the MoEFCC responded that it has directed the Maharashtra government on December 18 to submit the latter’s response on encroachment over reserve forest land and the action taken so far. The MoEFCC also said that it is awaiting a response from the other departments as well.

In August 2024, Hindustan Times had reported about how the forest department is struggling to regain its 14,000 hectares of land due to encroachment and ongoing litigations. Based on this report, the principal bench of the NGT in September 2024 directed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), the Pune district magistrate, and the MoEFCC to submit their response on forest land and its status in Pune district. During an earlier hearing in October 2024, all three respondents sought more time to submit their response.

In the recent hearing held on January 3, E Thirunavukkarasu, senior scientist, MoEFCC, responded on behalf of the ministry saying that the ministry deals with policy and regulatory issues at a broader level. The role of the ministry is to formulate policy, provide directions and guidance in an advisory capacity, and approvals under the relevant provisions of the central acts.

Whereas ‘land’ is a subject matter of the state government. Forest areas and their legal boundaries are determined and maintained by the concerned state government. Thirunavukkarasu also submitted that the protection and management of forests including removal of encroachment is predominantly the responsibility of the concerned state/union territory. Therefore, the state government is the appropriate authority to take action in the matter of removal of encroachment by law. The scientist further said that to ascertain the correct position and truthfulness of the matter, the MoEFCC regional office in Nagpur on December 18 asked the Maharashtra government to submit an actual report of the allegations made in the application. However, the information from the Government of Maharashtra is awaited.

Meanwhile, the PCCF and Pune district magistrate asked for four more weeks to file their response in the matter. Their demand was granted by the NGT and the next hearing for this case is scheduled on March 3, 2025.