Mohol reviews Pune Airport safety, directs action against garbage dumping, traffic congestion

Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other key agencies to address pressing safety and operational concerns at Pune's Lohegaon Airport. The discussion focused on tackling garbage dumping, traffic congestion, and the growing threat of animal movement around the airport as well as bird hits to aircraft — all of which pose serious risk to flight operations.

The PMC presented a detailed status report highlighting at least 11 locations across the city where large-scale garbage dumping continues unabated. These include vegetable, meat, and poultry markets along with several open spaces (mis)used for dumping. Officials said that such areas attract birds and stray animals that often venture close to or into the airport, increasing the risk of bird strikes and wildlife intrusions during take-offs and landings.

Taking serious note of the same, Mohol directed the immediate cleanup and sustained monitoring of these garbage-prone zones. “It is unacceptable that flight safety is being compromised due to civic negligence. I have issued strict instructions to ensure that these 11 hotspots are cleared without delay and maintained as such. Cleanliness around the airport is not just a civic responsibility; it is directly linked to passenger safety,” Mohol said.

Traffic congestion on airport approach roads, particularly between Airport Chowk and Vishrantwadi, was also among the issues discussed. Mohol announced that the long-pending road-widening project will soon be initiated. The minister said that talks are underway with the Indian Air Force (IAF) which owns part of the land required for expansion.

“We are in discussion with IAF officials regarding the land acquisition for road-widening between Airport Chowk and Vishrantwadi. They have responded positively and assured us of full cooperation. Once this stretch is widened, it will significantly ease traffic flow and benefit both passengers and airport staff,” Mohol said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the PMC, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Pune Cantonment Board, IAF and forest department. Mohol stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination to ensure timely execution of safety and infrastructure upgrades around the airport.

Recent incidents including reports of stray animals and even a leopard sighted near the runway have put Pune Airport’s safety protocols under scrutiny. Mohol assured that all preventive and corrective measures will be taken on a priority basis to ensure flight- and passenger- safety.