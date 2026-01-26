Monday Musings: Bar set high; can civic authorities maintain it?

For once, Pune’s roads became a talking point for the right reasons. Not potholes, not diversions, not angry social media posts, but genuine surprise. Ahead of the cycling race, around 450 km of roads were rebuilt across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, as well as stretches handled by the district administration through the Public Works Department. Of these, about 75 km lay within PMC. The figure may not sound extraordinary on paper, but on the ground, it felt different. Pedestrians, too, seemed less anxious at crossings. It was a rare moment when the city moved without complaint. (HT)

People noticed it immediately. Not just the smooth blacktop, but the details, especially the drainage chambers, refixed properly, flush with the road surface. For many residents, this was unfamiliar territory. In recent memory, they hadn’t seen roads like this: stretches where you didn’t instinctively slow down, swerve, or brace for impact. Auto drivers talked about it. Two-wheeler riders mentioned it in passing. Pedestrians, too, seemed less anxious at crossings. It was a rare moment when the city moved without complaint.

What stood out wasn’t merely the quality of work but the speed. Three months. That’s all it took. In a city where road projects routinely stretch into seasons and spill over into the next monsoon, the timeline felt almost unreal. The explanation, however, wasn’t magic or a sudden windfall. There was no special grant from the Centre or the state. No dramatic announcement of fresh funds. Civic bodies and the district administration simply rearranged what they already had allocations meant for roads through the year, money parked under various heads, pulled together with purpose. The games were arranged through private players, while minor beautification was carried out through CSR.

That, perhaps, is the most unsettling part of the story. If this could be done without extra money, what does that say about the rest of the time?

There’s also a human detail that has quietly travelled through official corridors and newsrooms: A senior PMC road department officer postponed his daughter’s wedding to ensure the work was completed on schedule. It’s the kind of anecdote that can sound dramatic if overplayed, so it’s best left as it is, one line, one decision. Not a template, not an expectation, just a reminder of what urgency looks like when someone takes ownership.

This wasn’t about reinventing road engineering. The work itself wasn’t set to an unachievable standard reserved only for world-class cities. It was basic, solid execution, doing what is supposed to be done, properly, and on time. Which is why the public reaction has been a mix of appreciation and disbelief. Gratitude, yes, but also a quiet question hanging in the air: if this was possible now, why not earlier?

In raising the bar so high, PMC and other agencies may have created a new problem for themselves. Maintaining this standard will not be easy, not because it’s technically difficult, but because their own track record weighs heavily against them. Citizens have long memories when it comes to broken promises and freshly laid roads dug up within weeks. The fear isn’t that good roads can’t be sustained; it’s that institutional habits will creep back once the spotlight fades.

The cycling race provided a deadline that couldn’t be pushed. That made all the difference. Decisions were taken quickly. Files moved. Coordination happened between departments that otherwise operate in silos. The episode showed, quite plainly, that when government officials decide something must be done, it can be done. Not eventually. Not after extensions. But within a fixed time frame.

Of course, this wasn’t charity. The work served a purpose—hosting an international event, presenting the city at its best. But cities are lived in every day, not just showcased occasionally. For residents, the irony is hard to miss. It took a race for cyclists to remind a city of commuters, pedestrians and motorists what decent roads feel like.

Now that the event is over, the real test begins. Will these roads remain untouched? Will chambers stay level months down the line? Will future projects follow the same discipline, even without an external deadline breathing down the system’s neck?

Monday mornings are usually about returning to routine. The smooth stretches across parts of Pune feel like a brief interruption to that routine, a glimpse of what is possible. Whether this becomes a turning point or just a fleeting chapter depends on what the authorities choose to do next. Citizens, for their part, have seen enough to know that the excuse of impossibility no longer holds.