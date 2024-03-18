Monday Musings: Five phases allow parties ample time to use forces effectively

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the countdown to the Lok Sabha polls, scheduling them across seven phases. Maharashtra, the second-largest state in terms of number of seats-with 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, is slated to go to the polls in five phases, commencing with five constituencies from eastern Vidarbha on April 19. As the polling progresses from eastern to western Maharashtra, parties can deploy their forces sequentially from Vidarbha, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra to regions like Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik, slated for the final two phases. (HT PHOTO)

Subsequently, the second phase will encompass eight constituencies in Vidarbha and central Maharashtra on April 26. The third phase, on May 7, will witness polling for 11 seats in western Maharashtra and Konkan, followed by the fourth phase for 11 constituencies across north, western, and central Maharashtra on May 13. Finally, the largest phase, encompassing 13 seats in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and north Maharashtra, will be held on May 20.

This extended polling schedule in the state during the summer months is a departure from recent norms, coinciding with forecasts of above-average temperatures coupled with unseasonal rainfall for the region by the India Meteorological Department.

The Election Commission, however, has justified this decision, citing the need for the strategic deployment of central security forces and logistics.

“The phases have been strategically planned, moving from eastern Maharashtra to western Maharashtra, to facilitate the movement of security forces,” explained S Chockalingam, the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.

Chockalingam further disclosed the use of helicopters for the transportation of election machinery in Naxalite-infested areas such as Gadchiroli and other districts.

While the ECI may have its reasons for prolonging the polling process over a month in the state, it comes as a relief for political parties amidst a cluttered political landscape. With multiple players vying for attention this time, each party or alliance finds itself engaged in intense competition for every seat.

The staggered polling phases offer a unique advantage to political parties, allowing them to mobilise resources systematically especially when the stakes are high. The more the political organisation is resourceful, the more advantageous the situation is for it.

As the polling progresses from eastern to western Maharashtra, parties can deploy their forces sequentially from Vidarbha, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra to regions like Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik, slated for the final two phases.

During the 2019 elections, when the state went to polls in three phases, mostly in April, parties like BJP and Congress moved their leaders, start campaigners and cadre from one constituency to another to leave no stone unturned in clinching every Lok Sabha seat. This time, political parties have got even more time to campaign; something that can have a negative impact and may create fatigue among voters.

Traditionally, increased political participation tends to drive voter turnout, as parties, irrespective of size, endeavour to mobilise their supporters. However, in Maharashtra, the growing number of political contenders threatens to overwhelm both opposition and ruling parties alike. This trend, coupled with rising cynicism and apathy towards the political class, may further diminish voter interest, undermining the very essence of democracy.

As Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming elections, it becomes imperative for political stakeholders to not only strategize for victory but also rekindle public trust and engagement in the democratic process. Only through sustained efforts toward transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance can the true power of the vote be realised and safeguarded.