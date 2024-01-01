Monday Musings: Pune’s wish list for 2024

Pune: As we bid farewell to 2023, Pune reflects on a year marked by triumphs and tribulations. The city, known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and burgeoning economy, has faced challenges that underscore the need for strategic planning and cohesive governance. The lack of coordination among various government agencies has resulted in haphazard growth, prompting Pune to formulate a wish list for 2024. It aims to address critical issues and pave the way for a more organised and prosperous future. Lack of coordination among various government agencies has resulted in haphazard growth, prompting Pune to formulate a wish list for 2024. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Visionary and energetic MP, MLAs

Pune’s first and foremost desire for 2024 is to elect a Member of Parliament (PM) during general elections in April-May with a clear vision and unwavering zeal for pursuing diverse developmental projects especially when the city is without a leader after the death of Girish Bapat. By the end of 2024, Maharashtra will witness assembly polls for 288 seats, of which eight are from Pune and three from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 from rural parts of the district. Pune needs legislators like it needs a strong MP. Pune is the second largest city in the state with employment generation on a par with Mumbai. Yet, it has got a raw deal at many levels.

The city has witnessed projects running behind schedule, emphasising the urgency of proactive leadership. Additionally, physical fitness is crucial, as recent losses of public representatives, including Bapat, Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, to ailments highlight the importance of health in public service.

Beyond local concerns, an energetic MP or MLAs must advocate fervently for Pune’s interests on national platforms. This involves articulating the city’s needs in the parliament, collaborating with other MPs to garner support for Pune-specific projects, and ensuring that the city’s voice resonates in the larger discourse of national development.

Empowering local governance

With the previous corporators’ tenure completing in March 2022 and no civic polls after that, Pune has been lacking representation in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Restoring this representation is vital for the city’s growth, as local governance is considered the first guardian of citizens’ welfare. Pune must prioritise empowering local bodies to address the needs of its diverse population.

Local government encourages citizen engagement and participation in civic affairs. Corporators facilitate town hall meetings, community-driven initiatives, and collaborative projects that strengthen the social fabric of Pune. The absence of corporators leaves a void in these essential community-building activities, potentially diminishing the sense of civic pride and involvement among residents.

In conclusion, the absence of representation in PMC by March 2024 is not merely a procedural matter; it is a vital concern for the city’s growth and citizen well-being.

Tackling traffic woes

Pune’s perennial challenge of traffic congestion demands immediate attention in 2024. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) requires a comprehensive overhaul, and the Metro rail system must expand rapidly to alleviate the burden on existing transportation infrastructure. Simultaneously, improving the city’s roads is essential to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Balanced approach to development

Pune acknowledges the importance of sustainable development and understands that opposition from some citizens and environmental activists is inevitable. Striking a balance between progress and environmental preservation is the key. Expecting zero damage to environment is unrealistic just as building large projects without considering our surroundings will be unfair.

As Pune looks forward to 2024, the wish list outlined above represents the collective aspirations of its citizens. With strong leadership, empowered local governance, and a commitment to sustainable development, Pune aims to overcome its challenges and emerge as a shining example of a city that balances progress with environmental stewardship. The new year holds the promise of transformation, and Pune is ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.