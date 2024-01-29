Monday Musings: Will Marathas as Kunbis also be eligible for political reservation?

The latest decision by the state government to issue Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives of Maratha community members with Kunbi antecedents was anticipated to put to rest the current round of reservation debate. However, far from settling the dust over the reservation cauldron, this move has the potential to open a new can of worms, introducing complexities and uncertainties into an already intricate socio-political landscape. The state government on Saturday yielded to the demands of pro-quota protestors, agreeing to issue Kunbi certificates. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was accompanied by the issuance of a draft notification on the same day. (HT FILE)

According to the draft notification, demands accepted by the State include giving Kunbi certificates to all 57 lakh Marathas with Kunbi antecedents so that they can get reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category and reservation to their blood relatives and those relatives formed out of marriages within the same caste, based on affidavits filed by those having Kunbi antecedents.

Consequently, protestor Manoj Jarange chose to withdraw his agitation, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussions surrounding community certificates.

According to the draft notification, demands accepted by the State include giving Kunbi certificates to all 57 lakh Marathas with Kunbi antecedents so that they can get reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category and reservation to their blood relatives and those relatives formed out of marriages within the same caste, based on affidavits filed by those having Kunbi antecedents.

The government’s decision to accede to the demands of pro-quota protestors was aimed at ending the pro-quota protests by Maratha community members when crucial Lok Sabha polls are just three and half months away. By extending Kunbi certificates, the government aimed to recognise the historical and ancestral ties that Marathas share with the Kunbi community.

However, beneath the surface, this step has the potential to widen the already divided space between Marathas and communities already clarified as OBCs.

Once the clan with Kunbi antecedents gets a certificate, the members of the extended family come under the OBC category and avail benefits of quota for education, jobs, and most importantly politics in local body elections. The July 2022 order of the Supreme Court is clear that it has accepted the recommendations of the Banthia Commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra.

However, many within the community fear that Marathas categorised as OBCs will not benefit much. The inclusion of Marathas among OBCs could potentially restrict the reservation share for Marathas to a mere 4% to 5 %, given the fierce competition among over 380 castes vying for the 19% OBC reservation.

The cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservation, spearheaded by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, has in the past underscored the pivotal role Marathas play within the existing 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota for jobs and education.

Government data revealed that in Maharashtra, a significant majority of students (78%) benefited from the EWS quota, and a substantial portion of government job positions (85%) were occupied by Marathas in the past two years. This means of the 10% reservation prescribed under EBC, a substantial portion is currently enjoyed by Marathas.