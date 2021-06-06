Monsoon advances over Pune though heavy rain skips city on Sunday

The southwest monsoon advanced over Pune on Sunday, around four days ahead of its normal schedule, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

The arrival of monsoon cheered citizens, but rainfall activity remained subdued in Pune with some areas witnessing only drizzle. According to IMD, the rainfall in Pune and state likely to reduce from June 7 even as the southwest monsoon covered 30 per cent of Maharashtra state in just two days.

After June 11, the monsoon is likely to get active again in Maharashtra, said meteorologists.

The normal date of arrival of monsoon over Pune city is around June 10.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that on Sunday, monsoon covered southern parts of Raigad district, Pune and Osamanabad.

“The onset of monsoon over Maharashtra started on June 5 and till Sunday, it has covered Ratnagiri, Sindhdurg, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune, Osmanabad and southern parts of the Raigad district,” said Kashyapi.

As on Sunday, the southwest monsoon also covered northeastern states of India and most parts of North Bengal and Sikkim.

The northern limit of monsoon as on Sunday was passing through Alibag, Pune, Medak, Nalgonda, Rentichintala, Sriharikota and Bagdogra.

From 8:30 pm on Saturday evening until 8:30 am on Sunday, Pune city received 95.1 millimetre rainfall. Of this, 24.5 mm rainfall was reported in Shivajinagar, 60.5 mm rainfall in Lohegaon and 10.1 mm rainfall in Pashan as per IMD.

On Sunday, Pune reported rainfall during the day as per IMD.

The weather department has forecasted that till June 10, Pune city is also likely to witness cloudy skies towards the afternoon and isolated rainfall at some places with pleasant day and night temperature.

However, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce after June 7, said IMD officials.

While explaining the cause for the same, Kashyapi added that the systems which are active now will become less important slowly after June 7.

“These weather systems will become less important for major parts of the State except areas of Konkan. These weather systems include the westerlies which will reduce. The strength of the offshore trough will also reduce. And the Upper air cyclonic circulations over Maharashtra will disappear resulting in overall reduction in rainfall activity from June 7 till June 10. However, Konkan region will continue to get rain in this time period,” said Kashyapi.

As per weather department, isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada to receive rainfall till June 11.

“Some parts of Vidarbha may receive rainfall with thunderstorm activity and lightning till June 10. Monsoon as of Sunday has not covered the entire State of Maharashtra,” said IMD officials.