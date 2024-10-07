Monsoon begins to retreat from Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from Nandurbar district and the conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from some more areas of Maharashtra in the next two to three days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rainfall activity in Pune is likely to increase from October 7. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, said, “The withdrawal of southwest monsoon started on October 5, which is a normal date of withdrawal in Maharashtra. Within a day, it has withdrawn from the entire Nandurbar district, and it is expected that in the next two to three days, the monsoon will be withdrawn from more areas in the state as the conditions are currently favourable.”

Earlier the scientists as well as the weather experts had said that this year the withdrawal from Maharashtra might be delayed due to the absence of favourable conditions. Moreover, the withdrawal in India has also been delayed this year. But just like last year, with the late beginning of monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan, the withdrawal activities picked up, said officials.

“We are yet not sure whether the monsoon will withdraw from Pune during the same time or not,” said Sanap.

The rainfall activity in Pune is likely to increase from October 7.

“Light to Isolated moderate rainfall will be experienced in Pune city as well as in the district. There is a possibility of thunder activities, but the rainfall will not be very significant. During this time, the maximum temperature is likely to reduce,” said Sanap.