Monsoon finally reaches Pune, but city remains dry; yellow alert till June 26

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Pune on Monday, nearly 12 days after its normal onset date, ending a prolonged wait for seasonal rains. However, the city did not receive any rainfall on the day of its official arrival and continued to experience dry conditions despite the declaration by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The declaration came a day after parts of Pune city and district received evening showers, offering temporary relief from the dry spell that has persisted since early June. (FILE)

The IMD announced the onset after favourable conditions enabled the monsoon’s advance over Maharashtra. The declaration came a day after parts of Pune city and district received evening showers, offering temporary relief from the dry spell that has persisted since early June.

This year’s monsoon has been marked by delays and interruptions. It reached Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date, advanced into Maharashtra through Sindhudurg on June 6, and reached Ratnagiri and Solapur by June 9. Its progress then stalled for nearly two weeks due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions, leaving Pune and several other parts of the state without significant rainfall.

Over the past few days, conditions over the Arabian Sea and peninsular India improved, allowing the monsoon to resume its advance. On Monday, it covered more parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, and extended into parts of central India.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into Pune and adjoining areas today. Conditions are favourable for its further advance over some more parts of the state during the next few days,” said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

The delayed arrival follows one of Pune’s driest starts to June in recent years, with minimal pre-monsoon activity and little rainfall during the first three weeks of the month. The onset has, however, raised hopes of increased rainfall in the coming days.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to intensify across Pune and surrounding areas over the next two to four days. The city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain at most places, while isolated heavy spells are expected, particularly in the ghat sections of the district. A yellow alert for light rainfall has been issued for Pune till June 26.

Several other districts, including Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Ahilyanagar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Marathwada, are also likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Meanwhile, Wardha, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Gondia remain under an orange alert for heatwave conditions till June 24.