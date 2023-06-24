Home / Cities / Pune News / Monsoon advances in state, Pune city likely to receive rainfall soon

Monsoon advances in state, Pune city likely to receive rainfall soon

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 24, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The monsoon is yet to arrive in Pune, however, it is said to make advancement in the city in the next 48 hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall for the city between June 25 to 27

The monsoon has made some progress in Maharashtra about 12 days after it first arrived in the state this year. On Friday, the South West monsoon covered some parts of the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division including the entire Gadchiroli district.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and in the next couple of days it will cover some more areas in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and in the next couple of days it will cover some more areas in the state.

Speaking about the advancement of monsoon K S Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune said, “South West Monsoon further advanced to some more parts of Karnataka, Telangana, remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of North West Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Odisha & West Bengal, some more parts of Jharkhand & Bihar & some parts of East UP today. Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka & Telangana during next 3-4 days.”

