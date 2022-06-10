Monsoon to reach south Maharashtra till June 11: IMD
PUNE After a long wait, Pune on Thursday experienced a light drizzle in many parts of the city with occasional thunderstorms during the evening. However, there are no strong pre-monsoon showers yet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday noted that the monsoon has started its progress towards the southern tip of Maharashtra, and that conditions are now becoming favourable for the monsoon to progress.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the monsoon is likely to touch parts of southern Maharashtra till June 11. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon over some more parts of the central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of south Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal till June 11. After that, conditions will continue to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, the whole of Karnataka and other parts during the subsequent two days,” said Kashyapi.
With little to no pre-monsoon rainfall, Maharashtra this year has reported a 70% pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency in May. In the first nine days of June, the pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency has been 76%. The Pune district has reported a pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency of 99% in the month of May. And in June, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is 70% for the district.
