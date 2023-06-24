Pune gets showers, but monsoon yet to knock at city

Pune: Even as Pune received widespread moderate rainfall on Saturday, the monsoon is yet to hit the city, according to the weather department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that there are strong indications of monsoon’s arrival in Pune and Mumbai.

Even as Pune received widespread moderate rainfall on Saturday, the monsoon is yet to hit the city, according to the weather department. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the monsoon has made progress in some parts of Maharashtra, resulting in a significant reduction in maximum temperature in Vidarbha sub-division, bringing respite to residents from the heatwave.

On Saturday, the city received light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the city, including Katraj, Kondhwa, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Sinhgad Road, central parts of the city, Baner and Pashan. The city experienced cloudy weather along with humidity. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “On Saturday, the city received very light to light rain, visibility was reduced, and the cloud formed was monsoon type with high relative humidity, indicating the onset of monsoon shortly. Both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal branches of the monsoon are active. The rainy season has made progress over south Maharashtra, covering more areas of Konkan central Maharashtra and areas of Vidarbha. Condition is slowly becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon over Pune and Mumbai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The monsoon has covered districts, including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, most parts of Satara, Solapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and some parts of Chandrapur. The northern limit of the monsoon is passing through Alibaug, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur, Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una, and Dras.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC), Mumbai, also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for all four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning was also issued for Pune district. The hilly areas in the district are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days, according to the weather department.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, during the next two days. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan, and Punjab will also receive monsoon rains during this period, said IMD official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidarbha sub-division gets rainfall

The monsoon rains brought respite to residents from the scorching heat after its arrival in Vidarbha sub-division on June 23. In the last 24 hours, the IMD recorded a significant reduction in maximum temperature in many areas of the region. In some areas, the temperature reduced by 8-10 degrees Celsius. It includes districts such as Gondia where temperature was recorded as 27.6 degrees Celsius (-10.6), Wardha 29.5 (-10), Nagpur 29.0 (-9.3), Chandrapur 29.4 (-8.8) and Bramhapuri as 29.4 degrees Celsius ( -7.8).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON