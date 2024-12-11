Menu Explore
Monthly growth tracking survey by industry body  

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2024 07:50 AM IST

This initiative builds on MCCIA's earlier two-year-long monthly survey assessing post-COVID recovery, which had by the end of the survey period revealed that businesses had achieved 95-100% recovery to pre-pandemic levels

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has announced the launch of a monthly survey to track growth expectations of industries in and around the Pune district.  

Notably, over 37% of the companies are projecting revenue growth of 20% or more, with the defence and electronic manufacturing industries contributing significantly to this optimistic outlook.
Notably, over 37% of the companies are projecting revenue growth of 20% or more, with the defence and electronic manufacturing industries contributing significantly to this optimistic outlook.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This initiative builds on MCCIA’s earlier two-year-long monthly survey assessing post-COVID recovery, which had by the end of the survey period revealed that businesses had achieved 95-100% recovery to pre-pandemic levels. 

In the first edition of the new monthly series, MCCIA surveyed 108 companies to understand their growth expectations for the current financial year (FY 2024-25) compared to the last. The findings highlight that 81% of respondents anticipate growth, while 9% expect no change, and 9% foresee a decline.  

Notably, over 37% of the companies are projecting revenue growth of 20% or more, with the defence and electronic manufacturing industries contributing significantly to this optimistic outlook. 

The participating companies represented a diverse mix of sizes, including 5% large companies (revenue above 250 crore) and the rest categorised as 9% medium, 30% small, and 56% micro-enterprises. This distribution is broadly aligned with the industrial landscape of India, where MSMEs dominate in numbers. 

“MCCIA will conduct this survey monthly to track industry expectations and growth potential for the current financial year ending 31st March 2025, compared to FY 2023-24. The findings will offer crucial insights to help industries in the region address challenges and seize opportunities effectively,” said Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA. 

