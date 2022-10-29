More new flights from Pune in winter

Soon many new domestic and international flights will be launched from Pune. The new flights will be introduced in the winter schedule from October 30, said officials.

International destinations proposed for the same are Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok and Doha.

Officials said, SpiceJet flight will launch flights to and from Bangkok from November 12. Also, Akasa Airlines will launch flights to and from Bengaluru on November 14. From December 2, Vistara will launch flights to and from Singapore.

Indigo has also been allocated slots on the Pune-Doha and Pune-Singapore routes and dates for the same will be announced soon.

Pune is also now connected to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa (both Dabolim and new MOPA Airport), Indore, Patna, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhavnagar, Nashik, Raipur, Mangaluru and Visakhapatnam.

The number of slots has also increased. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has approved 218 movements (arrival and departure) from Monday to Friday out of which 200 movements have been allocated to airlines.

Passenger traffic has increased at Pune airport and currently, it is handling around 23,000-25,000 passengers daily, compared to 14,000-15,000 during the same time last year, said officials.