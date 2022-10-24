Home / Cities / Pune News / More sugarcane likely to get diverted to ethanol production this year

More sugarcane likely to get diverted to ethanol production this year

pune news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 10:24 PM IST

With the Indian government aiming an indicative target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, a major portion of sugar produce will be allocated for ethanol production

According to a central data, India achieved the target of 10.30% ethanol blending in petrol by July 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to a central data, India achieved the target of 10.30% ethanol blending in petrol by July 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

With the Indian government aiming an indicative target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, a major portion of sugar produce will be allocated for ethanol production.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Maharashtra sugar commissioner, said, “Following the central and state governments’ initiatives, about 141 sugar factories have set up ethanol production units and increased production. Since last few years, many units instead of molasses are diverting cane juice to ethanol for its high rates.”

According to a central data, India achieved the target of 10.30% ethanol blending in petrol by July 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out