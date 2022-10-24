More sugarcane likely to get diverted to ethanol production this year

With the Indian government aiming an indicative target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, a major portion of sugar produce will be allocated for ethanol production.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Maharashtra sugar commissioner, said, “Following the central and state governments’ initiatives, about 141 sugar factories have set up ethanol production units and increased production. Since last few years, many units instead of molasses are diverting cane juice to ethanol for its high rates.”

According to a central data, India achieved the target of 10.30% ethanol blending in petrol by July 2022.