More than 250 fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

More than 250 people fell ill on Wednesday due to suspected food poisoning after attending a village fair in Shivnakwadi, in Shirol tehsil of the Kolhapur district. A fair had been organised at Shivnakwadi village on Tuesday where ‘kheer’, a sweet preparation made from milk, was served as ‘prasad (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

About 50 persons were undergoing treatment at hospital at Shirol at present and the condition of all of them was said to be stable, said an official of Kurundwad police station.

A fair had been organised at Shivnakwadi village on Tuesday where ‘kheer’, a sweet preparation made from milk, was served as ‘prasad’, he said.

“People started complaining of diarrhoea, nausea and fever since today morning. So far, 255 people have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning. Most of them are claiming that they had ‘kheer’ at the fair. But there were food stalls too,” the police official said.