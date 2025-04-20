Mosquito tornado reported in Keshavnagar, Kharadi

Following the rise in mosquito menace complaints and a bizarre sighting of a mosquito “tornado” in Kharadi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a week-long vector control and containment campaign in the Kharadi, Keshav Nagar, Wagholi and Mundhwa areas on Wednesday, said the officials. Two small mosquito tornadoes were sighted during the containment activities in these areas, said the officials. (HT)

As per the PMC officials, the sudden spike in mosquitoes in these areas is due to the unchecked large growth of water hyacinth in the Mula-Mutha river. Two small mosquito tornadoes were sighted during the containment activities in these areas, said the officials.

The civic body has begun spraying insecticides and conducting abatement activities during the daytime. Fogging in the affected area is conducted in the evening. Efforts are being made to remove the water hyacinth from all major water bodies under the PMC’s jurisdiction. However, citizens claim the situation becomes unbearable in the evening.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme at PMC, informed that to prevent a similar situation like last year, we have proactively started containment activities in these areas.’

“I have visited the location, during which the presence of thick hyacinth growth near the Mundhwa jackwell was found. The work to remove these hyacinths started on Wednesday. The roots of the aquatic plant trap stagnant water and sewage, perfect conditions for mosquito breeding. During the visit, we also witnessed a swirling mosquito cloud like a minor “tornado” of mosquitoes,” Dr Dighe said.

Citizens and local leaders, including MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, have raised the issue with the PMC, urging the civic body to take swift and effective action.

“This is a health emergency, especially with rising summer temperatures that accelerate mosquito breeding. We want the PMC to eliminate all breeding spots and remove the water hyacinth,” said Santosh Patil, an area resident.