IMPHAL: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reached Imphal on Friday for a two-day visit to Manipur, during which he called on chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and visited two historic places in the state capital. U.S. envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM and governor

Gor, accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, visited Kangla Fort, the ancient capital of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom, and Khwairamband Keithel, the all-women-run market in the heart of Imphal.

On Friday evening, Gor met Khemchand at the chief minister’s secretariat in Mantripukhri. In a social media post, the chief minister said, “It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of the United States to India, Sergio Gor, today. We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur. I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur will strengthen in the years to come.”

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s secretariat, Gor hailed Manipur’s natural beauty, saying, “Manipur is a stunning place and it has a stunning beauty.”

The US ambassador also enquired about the number of tourists visiting the state and expressed happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on the development of the Northeast.

Gor also met governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan in Imphal on Friday evening. He said there was a “special bond between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, beyond the normal Prime minister-President relationship,” adding that “Trump personally cherished the relationship,” the statement said.

Khemchand invited Gor to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2026, scheduled for late November. He said India was a “mini world” and Manipur a “mini India”, and that the state was home to 36 communities, it added.

EOM