Manipur: Kuki police constable suspended over alleged role in abduction of 6 Naga men

Manipur police have ordered a departmental enquiry and suspended a serving Kuki police constable for his alleged role in abduction of the six Naga men who were later murdered, people aware of the matter confirmed to HT. Police have taken action against the constable amid escalating differences between Naga and Kuki politicians in the state. (Representative file photo)

HT has seen the copy of the constable’s suspension order dated September 8 issued by the SP of the Bishnupur district police.

“He was with Bishnupur police in the valley but was transferred (transferred) to Kangpokpi hill district in the hills due to the conflict. He has been suspended and a DE has been ordered,”an officer who asked not to be named confirmed.

HT had on July 6 reported about police probing the role of a serving Kuki constable in the case.

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Police have taken action against the constable amid escalating differences between Naga and Kuki politicians in the state. The Naga MLAs, including deputy chief minister Losii Dikho who is a Naga, have demanded action in the case and accused another deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen(she is a Kuki) of being involved in the violence. The Naga MLAs have also refused to share the assembly room with Kipgen and abstained from assembly proceedings.

The Naga families have also refused to bury the mutilated bodies of the six men till date.

The bodies of the six Naga men were recovered about a month after they were abducted along with their families by Kuki militant groups during the height of the Naga-Kuki clashes in Manipur on May 13.

The abductions took place on the afternoon of May 13, 2026, after three Kuki church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi, allegedly by Naga groups, triggering a fresh escalation in tensions. Armed groups from both communities subsequently abducted members of the rival community in retaliatory incidents.

Women and children from both sides were released on May 15 following a hostage exchange facilitated by church leaders and government authorities. However, 14 Kuki-Zo men and six Naga men remained in captivity.

The 14 Kuki-Zo men were later released by Naga groups following the intervention of church leaders, security forces, the army and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The six Naga men did not return. Although Kuki-Zo groups denied holding them hostage, their mutilated bodies were recovered from forests in Kangpokpi district on June 10. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.