Blunt force to the chest, abdomen: What autopsy of Manipuri musician killed in Delhi reveals
The postmortem revealed blunt force injuries, internal bleeding, and fractured ribs. Police arrested seven suspects, charging them under laws for mob lynching.
The 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was assaulted for objecting to nuisance outside his southeast Delhi house on September 7, died of hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt force to the chest and abdomen, according to his postmortem report.
The report mentions multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back. Doctors also reported fractured ribs and bleeding and blood clots around the fractures. A splenic laceration was also found.
Chongtham was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12:25am on Tuesday in an unconscious state, the report says. It adds that he died around 6:32am from hemorrhagic shock (internal bleeding).
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“Hemoperitoneum (internal bleeding) approx two litres with 160gm of clotted blood is present in the peritoneal (abdomen) cavity…” reads the report.
The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village on September 7.
HT earlier reported that the FIR stated Chongtham was earlier “threatened” by the same accused when he asked them not to make noise. Police arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile, identifying the accused as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26).
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Police lodged a case under BNS Section 103 (2) (mob lynching and identity-based group murders).
The accused allegedly told police they wanted to “teach Singh a lesson” after he objected to the commotion, but did not expect the assault to turn fatal. The suspects worked as dhaba staffers and delivery executives.
Police are examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was any racial angle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More