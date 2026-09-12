Call of Duty servers down: Studio confirms issue amid widespread connection outage; details

A widespread outage hit Call of Duty servers affecting thousands of players, Down Detector shows. The company has also confirmed the issue. Visitors stand in front of an advertisement for the "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" video game in Cologne, Germany. (Representational) (AFP)

“We're investigating an issue preventing players from connecting to Call of Duty online services. Stay tuned for updates,” the Call of Duty X support page wrote.

Down Detector, which tracks such outages, showed that close to 6000 Call of Duty players reported the server issue before the company confirmed it on social media. Following the confirmation, however, the number of reports dropped significantly.

Call of Duty also confirmed that the server connection and logging in are returning to normal.

"Logins across Call of Duty titles are beginning to recover," a follow-up from the page read. "We're continuing to monitor the situation closely and appreciate your patience while service stabilizes."

This story is being updated.