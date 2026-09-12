Call of Duty servers down: Studio confirms issue amid widespread connection outage; details
Call of Duty servers are down for thousands of players, with the company confirming an issue preventing users from connecting to online services.
A widespread outage hit Call of Duty servers affecting thousands of players, Down Detector shows. The company has also confirmed the issue.
“We're investigating an issue preventing players from connecting to Call of Duty online services. Stay tuned for updates,” the Call of Duty X support page wrote.
Down Detector, which tracks such outages, showed that close to 6000 Call of Duty players reported the server issue before the company confirmed it on social media. Following the confirmation, however, the number of reports dropped significantly.
Call of Duty also confirmed that the server connection and logging in are returning to normal.
"Logins across Call of Duty titles are beginning to recover," a follow-up from the page read. "We're continuing to monitor the situation closely and appreciate your patience while service stabilizes."
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More