Most pvt hospitals in Pune stay cautious about administering precautionary dose
PUNE On the first day, since the government allowed precautionary doses for beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years of age, almost all private hospitals stayed away from administering the booster dose to the younger beneficiaries.Most hospitals said that the cut down in price and the poor response to the overall vaccination drive in private hospitals has discouraged them to continue with the vaccination drive. However, a few have expressed their readiness to begin the vaccination drive once the system is put in place.
Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble Hospital said, “We are not going to start the precautionary dose vaccination drive for those aged between 18-59 years as it is no longer profitable. We had purchased excess stock at a higher cost during the pandemic which was wasted in the last few months. Now, the public is no longer interested in paying for the vaccine and taking it from private hospitals.”
Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharatiya hospital said, “We will not start Covid-19 vaccination anymore as the response for the vaccination drive is not good. It would be a loss for us.”
However, a few hospitals have expressed interest in starting the vaccination drive. Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO of the Symbiosis hospital said, “We will start the drive once the system is in place and we would be able to vaccinate the third dose. We have called Serum Institute and we are expecting a reply from them and once the CoWin system is in place we will begin with the third dose for all above 18 years of age.”
Dr Avdhot Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic said, “We will also soon start the vaccination drive hopefully in this week itself. Today being Sunday we could not start it.”
Most private hospitals have expressed concerns on the cutting down of price and also the lack of interest among people to take the third dose especially now that most of the population has either been infected or has been vaccinated.
Decentralisation of some medical services can work better for patients: Doctors
Doctors said that such a centre can also handle any emergency, if any, and can stay connected to higher centres. “All district hospitals are equipped to handle an emergency. The patient can come for follow up as advised by the doctor at a higher centre while for chemotherapy they can get in their home town,” said Dr Padharkar. Many eminent doctors, including Dr Apul Goel and Dr Madhup Rastogi, participated in the panel discussions.
UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named 'rural metro bus service' within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
