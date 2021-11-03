Motorcycle rider dies in accident; booked for causing mishap in Pune

PUNE: A motorcycle rider from Pune was booked for causing his own death and grievous injuries to his friend who was riding pillion with him in the newly-included Wadki area of Pune.

The deceased man, who is also the accused in the case, was identified as Pankaj Ambadas Kolge (24), a resident of Borate Vasti in Kharadi.

Kolge was riding with a man named Mahesh Hundekar (22), also a resident of Kharadi, as the pillion around 1:15am on October 15 when the incident happened.

Hundekar, who sustained injury in the accident, lodged a complaint against Kolge.

The now-deceased man tried to overtake a tempo while speeding on the road leading from Dive ghat towards Saswad, according to the complaint.

A case was registered against the 24-year-old under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at Lonikalbhor police station. Police sub inspector Pramod Hambir is investigating the case.