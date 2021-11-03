Home / Cities / Pune News / Motorcycle rider dies in accident; booked for causing mishap in Pune
pune news

Motorcycle rider dies in accident; booked for causing mishap in Pune

A motorcycle rider from Pune was booked for causing his own death and grievous injuries to his friend who was riding pillion with him in the newly-included Wadki area of Pune.
A motorcycle rider from Pune was booked for causing his own death and grievous injuries to his friend who was riding pillion with him in the newly-included Wadki area of Pune. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A motorcycle rider from Pune was booked for causing his own death and grievous injuries to his friend who was riding pillion with him in the newly-included Wadki area of Pune. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE: A motorcycle rider from Pune was booked for causing his own death and grievous injuries to his friend who was riding pillion with him in the newly-included Wadki area of Pune.

The deceased man, who is also the accused in the case, was identified as Pankaj Ambadas Kolge (24), a resident of Borate Vasti in Kharadi.

Kolge was riding with a man named Mahesh Hundekar (22), also a resident of Kharadi, as the pillion around 1:15am on October 15 when the incident happened.

Hundekar, who sustained injury in the accident, lodged a complaint against Kolge.

The now-deceased man tried to overtake a tempo while speeding on the road leading from Dive ghat towards Saswad, according to the complaint.

A case was registered against the 24-year-old under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at Lonikalbhor police station. Police sub inspector Pramod Hambir is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out