Motorcycle thief arrested, 5 vehicles recovered

Samarth Police arrested Sujal Jagtap for motorcycle theft, recovering five stolen bikes linked to cases in multiple areas.
Samarth Police Station on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in stealing motorcycles. The theft took place during the night of July 27 and 28 when the complainant’s two-wheeler parked near his residence was stolen by an unknown person.
Based on tip-off and CCTV footages, constables Imran Shaikh and Sharad Ghorpade picked up Sujal Jagtap of Rajewadi.
Jagtap confessed to stealing motorcycles with the help of a minor accomplice. Police later recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession and solved theft cases registered at Bund Garden, Kondhwa, and Samarth police stations.