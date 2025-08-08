Motorcycle thief arrested, 5 vehicles recovered

Samarth Police Station on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in stealing motorcycles. The theft took place during the night of July 27 and 28 when the complainant’s two-wheeler parked near his residence was stolen by an unknown person. Police later recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession and solved theft cases registered at Bund Garden, Kondhwa, and Samarth police stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Based on tip-off and CCTV footages, constables Imran Shaikh and Sharad Ghorpade picked up Sujal Jagtap of Rajewadi.

Jagtap confessed to stealing motorcycles with the help of a minor accomplice. Police later recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession and solved theft cases registered at Bund Garden, Kondhwa, and Samarth police stations.