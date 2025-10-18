MOTOTECH 2025 Returns to Pune, Accelerates Auto Innovation

MOTOTECH 2025, India’s premier automotive expo and conference, returned to Pune on October 9–10, spotlighting innovation, sustainability, and growth. The two-day event featured live technology showcases, expert panel discussions, and industry collaborations aimed at shaping a future-ready, globally competitive automotive sector.

MediaTek Unveils Next-Gen AI Chipsets

Pune: MediaTek, a leading fabless semiconductor company, unveiled its vision for the future of AI with a strengthened technology roadmap. The company announced a collaboration with TSMC to develop a next-generation flagship system-on-chip (SoC) using the advanced N2P process, with volume production expected by late next year.

AI-Powered AgTech Innovations from Syngenta

Pune: At its flagship developer conference DevCon 2025, Syngenta showcased a suite of AI-driven agricultural innovations aimed at transforming sustainable farming. Held in Pune and streamed globally, the event drew over 200 developers, engineers, and tech leaders. Syngenta’s AI initiatives include precision farming using satellite imagery, predictive models for crop disease and pest control, and intelligent irrigation systems to optimize water usage—part of its mission to bring global innovation to India’s local farming challenges.

Santoor Scholarship Program Launched for Women in Maharashtra

Pune: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, in collaboration with Wipro Cares, has launched the Santoor Scholarship Program in Maharashtra to support young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing higher education.The program offers an annual scholarship of ₹30,000 per student to cover tuition and other educational expenses for the full duration of their undergraduate degree.

Two Brothers Organic Farms Raises ₹110 Crore in Series B Funding

Pune: Founded by fourth-generation farmers Ajinkya and Satyajit Hange, Two Brothers Organic Farms has raised ₹110 crore in a Series B funding round. Key investors include 360 ONE Asset, Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, and Rahul Garg (ex-Premji Invest Senior Partner) of IGNITE Growth LLP. The capital will be used to scale the company’s manufacturing operations, expand global outreach, and strengthen its supply chain.

Marriott India Business Council completes 11 years of ‘Road to Give’ initiative

Pune: Over 10,000 associates took part in the run, walk, cycle, and move for a cause as Marriott India Business Council marked the 11th edition of its philanthropic initiative “Road to Give”. The campaign raised over ₹1 crore that will be directed towards NGO Rising Star Outreach of India that supports and rehabilitates individuals and families affected by leprosy. The Pune cluster associates of nine hotels organised community-driven wellness events, charity runs, and volunteer activities that promoted physical well-being and the joy of giving back at Westin Pune in Koregaon Park.