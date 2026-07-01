Why is Mexico vs Ecuador delayed and when will the Round of 32 match start? FIFA issues official update
Morning rain in Mexico City raised concerns over whether the Mexico vs Ecuador Round of 32 match would go ahead as planned.
The Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions at the scheduled venue, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Concerns had already been raised earlier in the day after morning rainfall across the city, with uncertainty growing over whether the match would proceed as planned.
Delayed due to adverse weather
The game was originally set to kick off at 9pm ET (6pm local time), but had still not begun as of 9:20pm ET at the time of reporting.
FIFA issued an official update via its X account confirming the delay:
“KICK-OFF DELAY: M79
Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed.
FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will start as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”
However, broadcast footage later showed players on the pitch and doing warm-ups.
When will the match start?
As per broadcast updates, the match is now expected to kick off at 10pm ET after the initial delay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More