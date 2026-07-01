Why is Mexico vs Ecuador delayed and when will the Round of 32 match start? FIFA issues official update

The Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions at the scheduled venue, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. (REUTERS)

Concerns had already been raised earlier in the day after morning rainfall across the city, with uncertainty growing over whether the match would proceed as planned.

Delayed due to adverse weather The game was originally set to kick off at 9pm ET (6pm local time), but had still not begun as of 9:20pm ET at the time of reporting.

FIFA issued an official update via its X account confirming the delay:

“KICK-OFF DELAY: M79

Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed.

FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will start as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”