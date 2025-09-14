Move to include Baramati in PMRDA

Baramati tehsil may soon be added to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The planning authority submitted a report on its inclusion to the state urban development department (UDD on Thursday. Avinash Patil, director, PMRDA, said, “The final decision will be taken by the government.” (HT Photo)

At present, PMRDA covers Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and parts of nine talukas, including Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Bhor, Daund, Shirur, Khed, Purandar and Velhe.

Officials said Baramati is seeing rapid urbanisation and needs planned infrastructure. As PMRDA has its own funds and does not depend on the state, its resources could also be used for Baramati’s development.

Baramati, an industrial, IT and education hub, has a population of 3.55 lakh, one municipal council, one nagar panchayat, 113 villages and 99 gram panchayats. PMRDA currently spans 6,914 sq km with a population of about 73 lakh.

The city has major facilities such as a Mahavitaran divisional office, transport corporation office, additional SP office, four-lane roads, land for an airport, medical and educational hubs, agriculture markets, gold traders, hotels, cloth shops, car dealers, an industrial network, a ring road and 27 gardens.

Experts say inclusion in PMRDA would give Baramati access to metro, ring road, township and industrial corridor projects instead of relying only on local bodies.