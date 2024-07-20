MPCB directs Dehugaon Municipal Council to install STPs at Kapur, Ghat nullahs

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) at a hearing with the Dehugaon Municipal Council representatives on July 18 directed the latter to install a sewage treatment plant each at Kapur and Ghat nullahs to prevent untreated wastewater discharge into the Indrayani river. The area does not have STP facility, according to a MPCB official. The notice stated that the council is responsible for the river pollution and why action should not be taken against them. (HT PHOTO)

The board issued a show cause notice to the council on June 24 after a layer of toxic foam was observed on the river in June last week. The notice stated that the council is responsible for the river pollution and why action should not be taken against them.

After the notice, the Dehugaon Municipal Council submitted its reply citing efforts planned to solve the issue at the hearing on July 18. After considering the response, Manchak Jadhav, regional officer (additional charge), issued an interim direction to the council. It has been directed to submit an action plan within 15 days to set up STPs. The board also instructed the council to make existing STPs operational within seven days.

“We are constantly following up the issue and further action will be taken as per the procedure,” said Jadhav.