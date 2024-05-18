MPCB directs PCMC to submit time-bound action plan for upgradation of existing STPs

PUNE With constant complaints about pollution in the rivers flowing from Pimpri-Chinchwad, mainly due to untreated sewage water discharged into the rivers and nullahs, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has on May 15 issued a fresh directive to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to submit a time-bound action plan for upgradation of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) in its jurisdiction. MPCB on May 15 issued a fresh directive to PCMC to submit a time-bound action plan for upgradation of existing STPs in its jurisdictions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On April 29, the MPCB held a personal hearing to discuss with the PCMC the multiple cases registered with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding pollution in the rivers flowing from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Based on the reply submitted by the PCMC during the hearing, the MPCB identified flaws in the functioning of existing STPs in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a letter issued to the PCMC, the MPCB highlighted that the PCMC generates about 353 MLD domestic effluent however only 300 MLD domestic effluent is treated while the remaining 53 MLD is discharged without any treatment into various nullahs that ultimately meet the rivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is no uninterrupted, 24x7 power supply to the STPs and the untreated sewage discharged into various nullahs finally flows into the rivers in the PCMC jurisdiction.

The MPCB also highlighted that in the catchment area of the Pawana river, installed sewage treatment capacity is 260 MLD whereas only 229 MLD sewage is treated and the remaining 31 MLD untreated sewage is discharged into the Pawana river. Furthermore, there is no STP for the treatment of domestic effluent generated from the Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Moshi and Talwade areas, and the untreated domestic effluent is discharged into various nullahs that flow into the Indrayani river.

The MPCB stated in its letter that the quality of water treated by all the STPs does not meet the prescribed standards. The MPCB issued directions to the PCMC to submit a time-bound action programme for upgradation of the existing STPs to achieve the prescribed effluent standards within 15 days. The MPCB directed the PCMC to submit both short-term and long-term measures for preventing the untreated domestic effluent from discharging into the rivers within 15 days. The MPCB warned that failure to comply with its directions would result in strong action against the PCMC.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The board has taken serious cognisance of water pollution in the rivers flowing from the PCMC. Despite repeated directives, the pollution levels in the rivers have not improved so far. We identified that untreated sewage water is a prominent source of water pollution, and hence we asked the PCMC to submit a time-bound action plan for STP upgradation.”

Presently, the PCMC has installed and is operating a total of 16 STPs out of which five STPs have been commissioned before 2003 and are designed for treated effluent parameter BOD as 30 mg/litre; nine STPs have been commissioned between 2003 to 2013 and are designed for treated effluent parameter BOD as 20 mg/lit; and two STPs have been commissioned in December 2023 and are designed for treated effluent parameter BOD as 10 mg/lit.