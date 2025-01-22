MPCB head directs PMC to submit time-bound action plan for STPs

PUNE: Considering the rising water pollution in Pune city and the gap between the amount of sewage generated and the amount of sewage treated, Siddhesh Kadam, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a time-bound action plan for sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be set up in the city. Kadam has also directed the municipal corporation to submit an action plan for treating sewage at its source till such time the STPs are set up. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman has asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit time-bound action plan for sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be set up in the city. (PTI (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A joint meeting was held at the PMC on January 21 to discuss pollution problems in Pune city. The meeting was attended by Kadam; Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale; MPCB regional officer J Salunkhe; MPCB sub-regional officer Kartikey Langote; and PMC environment officer Mangesh Dighe among others.

The discussion focused on four issues including STPs, solid waste management, air pollution management especially at the crematorium, and single-use plastic. A press conference was also organised after the joint meeting and about the pollution problems and the discussion held by the officials, Kadam said, “We have discussed all these topics based on the information provided by the PMC. We have asked the PMC to submit a time-bound action plan for the proposed STP work. Also to address the existing gap between sewage generation and treatment which then results in considerable water pollution, the PMC should prepare an action plan to treat the sewage at its source. Both the PMC and MPCB have also agreed on the point that commercial complexes, resorts in the vicinity of Khadakwasla dam as well as in the newly-merged villages should be checked and those found violating the norms should be penalised. We will also follow up with the state government for issuing government land to the PMC for the STP set up so that the process for the same will be initiated as soon as possible.”

“To address the air pollution problem, we have requested the PMC to study the guidelines which were issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in December 2024. We have also requested the municipal corporation to see if it can implement those guidelines in Pune and if needed, the MPCB will issue the guidelines on its own. We are also planning to ban the new commercial ready-mix plant in Pune. However, the decision is still to be taken,” Kadam said.

On its part, the PMC has asked the MPCB to provide its expert guidelines to curb air pollution caused by the crematorium, to which the board has agreed to provide support, Pune municipal commissioner Bhosale said. The official also informed that both the PMC and MPCB are considering carrying out joint operations and that those found violating environmental norms will be fined.