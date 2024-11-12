Menu Explore
MPCB issues notices to 12 stone crusher units in Pune, Satara

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Nov 13, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Most of the violators run units at Sanjaynagar cluster area in Karad of Satara district. One notice was issued to a unit at Ravet area in Pune district

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued fresh notices to 12 stone crusher units in Satara and Pune districts for non-compliance of norms. The board has given the units seven days to submit their responses to the notice.

Among the norms violated by the stone crusher units include lack of water sprinklers, not covering the conveyor belt, absence of wind breaking wall and absence of proper roads at unit premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Most of the violators run units at Sanjaynagar cluster area in Karad of Satara district. One notice was issued to a unit at Ravet area in Pune district.

Amol Satpute, sub-regional officer, Satara, MPCB said, “The action is based on ground visit conducted by the board officials to each unit. It is mainly related to non-compliance with air pollution norms. A personal hearing will be held in which the unit office-bearers need to submit their response on the compliance and action will be taken as per the standard procedures.”

“We conducted a 24-hour air quality monitoring at the cluster area where the units are active. However, we found that the units were closed during the time of monitoring and appropriate air quality data could not be recorded,” an official said.

Among the norms violated by the stone crusher units include lack of water sprinklers, not covering the conveyor belt, absence of wind breaking wall and absence of proper roads at unit premises.

