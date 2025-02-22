MPCB issues show cause notice to two private resorts in Lonavala

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Friday, February 21, issued show cause notice to two private resorts in Lonavala for violating environmental norms and not complying with the board’s directives. The MPCB asked representatives of both resort managements to be present for a personal hearing to be held on February 28. Lonavala, a popular hill station in Maharashtra, faces several environmental issues that threaten its natural beauty and ecosystem. (FILE PHOTO)

As part of the regular inspection conducted in January, MPCB officials found two private resorts in Lonavala to be violating environmental norms. One of the resorts has a five-star ranking while the other one is being operated with 20 rooms and a swimming pool facility.

During inspection, the ‘five-star category’ resort was found not operating the effluent treatment plant and discharging a whitish coloured effluent into a nearby nullah. The resort had also not submitted the extended bank guarantee of ₹5 lakh as per the validity period of the bank guarantee prescribed in the consent granted by the MPCB.

Whereas the other resort was found operating without consent to establish and consent to operate from the MPCB. Besides, there was no sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat the domestic effluent generated. Moreover, facilities such as Organic Waste Converter for the treatment of biodegradable waste, acoustic enclosure to the DG set, and exhaust system and air pollution control system for the kitchen were conspicuous by their absence.

After receiving a report from the sub-regional officer, the regional officer issued show cause notice to both the resorts asking why they should not be shut down for violating environmental norms and why their water and electricity should not be discontinued.

Acting upon the power vested in him under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, J S Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB Pune, issued show cause notice to both the resorts.

Salunkhe said, “The resorts were found violating environmental norms and they have been issued show cause notice for the same. We have asked them to respond to the notice and a personal hearing will be held on February 28 in our office in Pune. Representatives of both resort managements have been asked to submit their action plans towards compliance with the related points failing which, the MPCB may initiate legal action against them without giving any further notice.”

Lonavala, a popular hill station in Maharashtra, faces several environmental issues that threaten its natural beauty and ecosystem. The increasing number of vehicles and construction activities in the area have led to a rise in air pollution levels. Improper disposal of solid waste is an issue. Add to that, the waste generated from the town’s kitchens, gardens, and other sources is not properly segregated, leading to environmental and health hazards. The MPCB had earlier taken action and even issued show cause notice to the Lonavala Municipal Council for the same.

Along with this, water bodies in and around Lonavala are being polluted due to the disposal of untreated wastewater and sewage. Untreated sewage water is found to be discharged in various nullahs that ultimately mix with the river in this area. Both domestic and industry effluents are discharged, with the hotel industry said to be the biggest contributor to the pollution in the area.