MPCB to categorise RMCs as ‘red’ or ‘orange’ industries

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is planning to bring ready mix plant (RMC) units under the ‘red’ or ‘orange’ category of polluting industries. Currently, RMCs fall under the ‘green’ category and are handled at the sub-regional officer level. Once they are brought under the ‘red’ or ‘orange’ category, they will be handled directly by the regional officer. As per the revised notification, industries with a pollution index score of 60 and above come under the ‘red’ category; those with a pollution index score of 83 come under the ‘orange’ category; those with a pollution index score of 63 come under the ‘green’ category; whereas those with a pollution index score of 36 come under the ‘white’ category. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In 1989, the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) brought out a notification to prohibit/restrict operations of certain industries to protect the ecologically sensitive Doon Valley in what is now Uttarakhand. The notification introduced the concept of categorisation of industries as ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ to facilitate decisions related to the location of these industries. Subsequently, the application of this concept was extended to other parts of the country. Recently in 2016, the notification was revised wherein the pollution index score was reduced significantly.

While RMCs currently fall under the ‘green’ category, the board has been receiving many complaints about these units causing air pollution in different areas and violating consent norms. In Pune too, the MPCB has taken serious action against RMC units across the district.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “The board recently issued a closure notice to eight RMC units in areas including Haveli, Maval and Mulshi. These plants were found to be operating without the MPCB’s nod, and violating multiple norms including barricading norms, water sprinklers, tree plantation and a few others. Before issuing closure notices, we have issued an interim notice as well as proposed directions to these plants to fix the problem. However, they failed to comply and we were left with no other option but to close the units.”

Earlier in March, the board issued a closure notice to seven RMC plants in Pune. Due to repeated complaints and the pollution caused by the RMC units, the MPCB headquarters is now considering changing the category of RMC units from ‘green’ to ‘red’ or ‘orange’. Although the decision is yet to be taken, efforts are underway said a senior official from the MPCB on condition of anonymity.

The official further said, “Among all existing industries, RMCs have very specific guidelines for operating units and pollution control. Hence, the industry should strictly adhere to the guidelines. However, the ground reality is not as per the expectation. Moreover, while most of the other industries are operating from non-residential zones, many RMCs are operating from densely populated areas and causing higher air pollution. Therefore, the industry must categorise them as ‘red’ or ‘orange’ so that reasonable restrictions can be imposed on them.”