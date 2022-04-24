MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from his previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening.
The incident took place at 8:15pm on Friday evening near the railway tunnel at Gurudwara chowk in Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar.
An aspirant of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, the man used to live in a hostel in Valhekarwadi where he had left his books. He was visiting the room in order to collect the books, when a man tried to steal his mobile phone. Kharmate allegedly resisted the mobile theft, after which the three men chased him on foot and accosted him. While two of them held his hands, the third one hit Kharmate in the head with a cement block that was lying around, according to the complaint. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.
A case under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station.
-
Fire breaks out at godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station
A major fire broke out in a railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
-
UP aims at transgender welfare scheme; proposes voluntary registration
The Social Welfare Ministry of Uttar Pradesh has proposed a first of its kind voluntary registration for transgender people in the state, aimed at devising welfare measures for the marginalised community, according to official sources. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people. During his first tenure as chief minister, Adityanath had in 2021 formed the Transgender Welfare Board.
-
Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money
PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol. The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested man was identified as a labourer who lives in Wagholi area, 31, Sagar Balu Mohite.
-
New retention wall at Ambil Odha might create flood risk
PUNE While the Pune Municipal Corporation has built a new retention wall with five doors at the Ambil Odha sangam point at the backside of Peshwe lake in Katraj area, local residents have claimed that the wall has been built unscientifically and has created the risk of flooding nearby residential areas. Since the last three years, flash floods have been regularly taking place near Ambil Odha starting from Katraj, Sukhsagar nagar, Padmavati and Sahakarnagar areas.
-
MP Navneet Rana, husband also face sedition charge over Hanuman Chalisa row
The Mumbai police has invoked sedition charges against Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, accusing them of creating “hateful sentiments towards the government” and told a court on Sunday that they needed to interrogate the couple to ascertain who else was part of their plan The judge wasn't convinced and declined the request to remand the Ranas, arrested on Saturday, in police custody for seven days.
