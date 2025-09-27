Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MPSC postpones prelim to Nov 9 from Sept 28

    The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days. In this situation, the MPSC had decided to postpone the examination

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 7:04 AM IST
    By Abhay Khairnar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday postponed its general service prelim examination to November 9, taking into account the flood situation in the state. The exam was scheduled for September 28 in 524 centres.

    The exam was scheduled for September 28 in 524 centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The exam was scheduled for September 28 in 524 centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    The MPSC circular read: “Many areas got disconnected due to flooding. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days. In this situation, the MPSC had decided to postpone the examination.”

    Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “We had written a letter to the MPSC demanding postponement.The MPSC has given positive feedback to it.”

    Welcoming the move, an aspirant said, “It’s a good decision as youths in flood-hit regions would have faced difficulty in travelling to exam centres.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/MPSC Postpones Prelim To Nov 9 From Sept 28
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes