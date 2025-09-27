MPSC postpones prelim to Nov 9 from Sept 28

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday postponed its general service prelim examination to November 9, taking into account the flood situation in the state. The exam was scheduled for September 28 in 524 centres. The exam was scheduled for September 28 in 524 centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MPSC circular read: “Many areas got disconnected due to flooding. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days. In this situation, the MPSC had decided to postpone the examination.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “We had written a letter to the MPSC demanding postponement.The MPSC has given positive feedback to it.”

Welcoming the move, an aspirant said, “It’s a good decision as youths in flood-hit regions would have faced difficulty in travelling to exam centres.”