MPSC protest ends, but whistleblower Gangurde says Bhimanwar’s resignation unmet

The 11-day protest by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants ended on Sunday with a government assurance of action on alleged examination irregularities, but differences emerged among protesters over the outcome, with whistleblower Rishikesh Gangurde saying their principal demand for the resignation of commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar remained unmet. Gangurde, who first flagged the alleged paper leak in the medical inspector examination, said he was dissatisfied with the government’s assurances. (FILE)

Gangurde, who first flagged the alleged paper leak in the medical inspector examination, said he was dissatisfied with the government’s assurances and would announce his next course of action at a press conference in Ahilyanagar within two days. He had returned to his hometown a day before the protest was called off.

“I was fighting for Bhimanwar’s resignation, but the government’s draft did not include this demand. He has gone on leave voluntarily, not on compulsory leave. I will soon announce my stand, and we are planning to form a students’ organisation,” Gangurde said.

His objections came amid reservations among some aspirants at the protest site over the decision to call off the agitation without Bhimanwar’s removal or suspension. Gangurde also questioned the discussions around 20 demands, saying most had already been accepted during a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 30.

The government delegation led by minister Shivendraraje Bhosale agreed to several measures, including a 60-day inquiry into alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations, withdrawal of cases registered against protesters and an increase in vacancies for the Group C examination scheduled for January 2027. Bhimanwar subsequently proceeded on leave pending the inquiry.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, who led the agitation and negotiated with the government, defended the decision to withdraw the protest, describing the outcome as a “win-win situation”. He said the government had responded positively to the protesters’ demands and agreed to investigate allegations of malpractice.

“Our main demand has been met, as Bhimanwar will not be there during the probe, which is being carried out by an efficient officer like Tukaram Mundhe,” Pawar said.

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare, however, criticised the outcome, saying the protesters led by Pawar had “won the battle but lost at the negotiating table”.

The inquiry, to be headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Dilip Bhosale, will examine alleged irregularities and paper leaks across MPSC examinations. Senior IAS officer and FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe will serve as its secretary. The panel is expected to complete its inquiry within 60 days.