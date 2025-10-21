MPSC releases tentative exam schedule for 2026

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on October 19 announced the tentative examination schedule for 2026, outlining dates for several major exams, including State Services, Forest Services, Engineering, Agriculture, and Civil Services.

The State Services (Main) Examination 2025 will be conducted from March 29 to April 26, 2026, with the results expected by July 2026.

The Maharashtra Forest Service (Main) Examination 2025 will be held from May 5 to 9, 2026, while the Civil Engineering and Agriculture Services (Main) Examinations 2025 are scheduled for May 16, 2026. The results for the Agriculture Services (Main) Exam are likely to be announced in August 2026.

The Group B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Main Examination 2025 will be held on May 17, 2026, and its results are expected by September 2026.

The Group C Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 is set for January 4, 2026, with results to be declared in March 2026. The main examination for Group C will take place on June 7, 2026.

The Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted) Combined Preliminary Examination 2026, which will cover 35 categories of posts under Groups A and B, will be advertised by December and the examination is scheduled for May 31, 2026.

The Commission has clarified that this schedule is tentative and based on the assumption that the state government departments will send requisitions for respective posts within the prescribed timelines. Any changes will be duly updated on the MPSC’s official website.

The Group B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 will be held on June 14, 2026, and the Main Examination on December 5, 2026. The Group C Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 will take place on July 12, 2026, followed by its Main Examination on December 13, 2026.

MPSC officials have emphasised that while the timeline offers clarity for candidates, the schedule remains indicative and subject to change based on administrative requirements.