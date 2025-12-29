Search
Dec 29, 2025
MPSC to implement major changes in exams from March 2026

Kimaya Boralkar
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 03:56 am IST

Under the revised system, each question will now have five answer options instead of four, and selecting one option will be mandatory

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced significant changes to the pattern of its objective-type examinations, applicable to all exams conducted after March 1, 2026. The reforms are aimed at increasing transparency and ensuring greater discipline in the evaluation process.

After the exam, supervisors will separate the two parts to maintain confidentiality during evaluation. (REPRESENATIVE PIC)
Under the revised system, each question will now have five answer options instead of four, and selecting one option will be mandatory. Officials explained, “If a candidate fails to mark any option, 25% of the marks for that question will be deducted. The fifth option is provided for candidates who cannot choose any of the four answers, ensuring that every question has at least one selected option.”

The commission has also revamped the answer sheet format, dividing it into two parts. The first part will record the answers, while the second part will contain the candidate’s details such as name, seat number, subject code, question paper number, and signature. After the exam, supervisors will separate the two parts to maintain confidentiality during evaluation.

MPSC has emphasised strict rules regarding answer sheet validity. Sheets will be considered invalid if a candidate fails to sign, uses any pen other than a black ballpoint, or adds unnecessary marks, symbols, or information.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow these instructions, as the new rules will apply to all MPSC examinations held after March 1, 2026.

