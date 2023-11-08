close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL disconnects 1,251 unauthorised power connections in one day on Nov 4

MSEDCL disconnects 1,251 unauthorised power connections in one day on Nov 4

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 09, 2023 05:08 AM IST

In so doing, the MSEDCL has brought to light 993 power thefts (hooking up electricity wires and tampering with meters) amounting to ₹84 lakh

In a bid to cut losses, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) – in a one-day special drive conducted on Saturday, November 4 – has disconnected as many as 1,251 unauthorised electrical connections in the Pune division (Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur districts). In so doing, the MSEDCL has brought to light 993 power thefts (hooking up electricity wires and tampering with meters) amounting to 84 lakh.

According to MSEDCL statistics, unauthorised consumption of electricity worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82.42 lakh was revealed in 1,251 places in a single day in the Pune regional division. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Ankush Nale, director, Pune division, said, “Action is being taken in the circle against power theft to reduce distribution and commercial losses. We have disconnected 1,251 unauthorised connections in a single day last Saturday (November 4, 2023). In this one-day drive, we brought to light power theft of around 84 lakh. We have initiated the process of filling cases against the culprits under section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act.”

According to MSEDCL statistics, unauthorised consumption of electricity worth 82.42 lakh was revealed in 1,251 places in a single day in the Pune regional division. The break up of these unauthorised connections is: Pune 578 unauthorised connections (revenue loss of 46.15 lakh), Satara 92 ( 7.34 lakh), Solapur 274 ( 13.38 lakh), Kolhapur 98 ( 6.75 lakh), and Sangli 209 ( 8.80 lakh).

An MSEDCL official said, “In the case of electricity theft, criminal action is being taken against those responsible under section 135 if they do not pay the full amount of the bill as per the stolen electricity consumption along with the penalty amount. If electricity is stolen, there is a big risk of electrical accident. Therefore, instead of stealing electricity, we are appealing consumers to get safe electricity supply by taking an official electricity connection and avoiding criminal action and imprisonment.”

