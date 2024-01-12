MSEDCL forms special unit for industrial customers in Pune

Given the importance of industrial consumers in the Pune circle, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL-Mahavitaran) has chosen to establish three service units specifically for industrial clients. The special unit’s objective is to provide effective services to all industrial users in the Pune district. The Pune circle comprises the industrial clusters of Chakan, Telegaon, Hinjewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhosari, and Ramtekdi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There are around 6 lakh consumers in the Pune circle, divided into domestic, commercial, and industrial categories. Approximately 8,500 consumers fall under the industrial category, generating approximately ₹750-800 crore in monthly revenue in the Pune circle, out of a total of ₹1500-1600 crore.

Ankush Nale, Western division’s regional director, who inaugurated the special cell, said, “Industrial consumers are the major source of Mahavitran’s revenue in Pune circle. Industrial consumers can now directly contact the Mandal level instead of the local office for electricity service and complaints. Coordination and day-to-day monitoring will be done by this cell for the industrial consumer services of the local offices.”

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune Circle said, “The newly formed Industrial unit will address issues of industrial consumers. In Pune Circle, we have started three cells in Rasta Peth, Ganeshkhind, and Pune Rural. We will give special attention to industrial consumers to solve their problems like power failure. billing complaints, load enhancement, and reduction complaints of existing connections.”

Uninterrupted power supply and quick customer service are non-negotiable for the MSEDCL, Pawar further added.