MSEDCL open feeder boxes pose threat to Pune residents
PUNE The issue of public safety in terms of missing shutters of low tension (LT) distribution boards has come to fore once again ahead of monsoon.
Around 375 feeder pillars in Chaturshringi circle, that comprises Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been replaced with rusted shutters or new shutters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
The open feeder pillars with live electric connections and open cables pose a threat to residents, especially with monsoon fast approaching. In almost every part of the city, feeder pillars unlocked or open, exposed wires pose a threat of mishaps in case of waterlogging.
Residents of Baner-Balewadi-Pashan Residents’ Association met with the MSEDCL officers to discuss this issue along with other problems faced by the residents.
“During our last meeting with MSEDCL officers, we discussed the issue of public safety in our area. One of the major concerns was missing shutters of feeder distribution boards. With monsoon approaching soon, it can be a cause for concern,” said Vijay Varangaonkar, resident of Balewadi.
In Balewadi and Baner, at least 25 to 30 shutters or doors have been stolen during the night, said members of the association.
“We have started taking corrective actions like. In some locations, we have welded the door and also carried out maintenance wherever needed, also changed the rusted doors. It has often come to our notice that the moment a new door is put up, it gets stolen, so now we are welding the doors to the feeder pillars to avoid such instances. Not all feeder pillars are bad, some are in very good condition, and we work immediately upon getting feedback from section officers, linesman who survey as well as alert residents who give us feedback to act upon making that feeder pillar safe,” said superintending engineer, Chaturshringi circle, MSEDCL.
Nitish Rane, a resident of Shivneri Park said, “Though MSEDCL is doing their part, it is also up to us, as residents to inform them of such unsafe installations. There is one such open feeder box in Shivneri Park, which has live wires out in the open for one month, but the officials have promised us to work on it at the earliest.”
Three use dating app to extort money, arrested
Faridabad police on Monday arrested three members of a gang, who allegedly blackmailed at least 25 men after befriending them on Grindr – a social networking app for gay, bisexual and transgender people-- by recording their objectionable videos and extorted money from them, said police on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Vishal Kumar (22), Karan Singh (19) and Puneet alias Pony (23), all residents of Gandhi Colony in Faridabad.
Gurugram multi-crore heist: Court permits lie-detector test on former DCP
A local court on Tuesday allowed the special task force, which is investigating the ₹40 crore heist from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4 last year, to conduct polygraph test on former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police, Dheeraj Setia, who appeared before the court for the first time on Tuesday. Setia was named as one of the key suspects in the heist case.
Activists allege leachate seeping into ground in Aravallis
Environmentalists on Tuesday alleged that toxic leachate is seeping into the ground in Aravallis and several pleas to the pollution control department and the civic agencies have failed to move authorities to action. Vaishali Chandra Rana, a city-based activist further said garbage dumping and leachate contamination in the Aravallis will lead to major problems in the long run as both underground water and forest will get polluted.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Plea seeks survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises
Agra Petitioners in the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi case moved an application in court on Monday, seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for spot inspection of Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, before the summer vacation of the court in June. The other petitioners present in court on Monday included Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi and Saurabh Gaur.
160 liquor shops auctioned in Gurugram east, ₹568 crore collected
The Haryana government on Tuesday auctioned 160 liquor vends in Gurugram east through e-tenders and earned ₹568 crore, an increase of 31.51% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. That's the minimum price the bid starts from. According to officials, the reserve price was ₹432 crore.
