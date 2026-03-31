MSRTC begins tourism push with Pune pilot

The “HinduhRudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray ST pilgrimage scheme” introduced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on January 23, 2026, to provide affordable and organised religious travel for citizens across the state, will start “Ashtavinayak Darshan” from Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi) depot in Pune on April 4, coinciding with Sankashti Chaturthi. According to the public transport body, the tour package will cover travel in non-AC bus, accommodation, meals, and other amenities. (HT)

The tour will cover ancient Ganesha temples located across Maharashtra

According to the public transport body, the tour package will cover travel in non-AC bus, accommodation, meals, and other amenities. Additional facilities include guides, support team, and travel essentials such as side bags, shopping bags, and luggage tags. The fare has been fixed at ₹3,500 for men, ₹3,000 for women and senior citizens, and ₹2,400 for passengers above 75 years.

Kamlesh Dharanale, MSRTC divisional transport officer, said, “We have partnered with private agencies to deliver end-to-end services, including accommodation, meals, and on-ground assistance.”

Archana Jondhale, a female passenger who has shown interest in the tour, said, “The fact that everything from food to accommodation is included at a reasonable price makes it very convenient and economical.”

The transport utility will soon roll out similar package tours, including Konkan Darshan, Tuljapur, Pandharpur, Akkalkot, Gangapur, Datta Parikrama (covering Audumbar, Nrusinhwadi, Shirol, and Kurundwad), Eleven Maruti Temples tour, Sade Teen Shaktipeeth Circuit, five Jyotirlingas in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar and Raigad.