MSRTC drivers, conductors stay on strike, but 350 admin staff back at work in Pune

PUNE The strike of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers continued on Sunday, day 16, but at least 350 workers in the Pune division have reported to work over the past two days.

Private contractor-owned Shivshahi and Shivneri buses continue to operate on various routes from the Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station ST stands.

Workers from the maintenance and administrative departments have returned, but a large number of drivers and conductors are still on strike, due to which buses cannot be operational.

“We will continue the strike as our main demand of merging the MSRTC into state government has not been heard. This time it is a do-or-die situation for all of us. We are aware about the inconvenience caused to passengers, but the state government should also realise and understand our issue,” said Sandeep Panchal, a protesting driver at the Swargate ST stand.

“Till now 350 workers have joined work in the Pune division and we are in continuous dialogue with other workers too. The decision will be made by the state government, but it is necessary for workers to join work, as the main Diwali season is on. We have started operations of private contractor-operated Shivshahi and Shivneri buses from our ST stands and the number will increase to 100 in the coming days. Proper police protection is provided to these buses,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.