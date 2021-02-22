MSRTC Pune division tightens Covid measures
Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao declared and issued orders on Sunday about several restrictions to be imposed in Pune district to stop the increasing spread of Covid-19, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pune division has taken stricter steps to stop the spread of the virus.
Already, precautionary measures are being taken at ST stands, additionally now squads have been deployed to monitor the crowd in the MSRTC Pune division.
“We are running all the schedules of ST buses across Maharashtra, there is no change in it. But at the same time, the safety of passengers at ST stands and inside the bus is also equally important. Already, safety precautions as per state government guidelines are being taken at ST stands with proper social distancing. Passengers without face masks are not allowed inside the bus. Each and every bus is sanitised before going on the route, additionally, we have made squads with the help of ST bus conductors and stand staff to monitor the crowd,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.
“During the weekends, there is lot of rush across ST stands in the division, we try our best to maintain social distancing but as the number of passengers is high, sometimes it becomes difficult to monitor the crowd. These squads will be clearing the rush of passengers by guiding them to their required ST bus or help them in getting the bus information. There will be no such impact on ST bus operations due to the newly imposed restrictions, only for the buses coming from Vidarbha side they would be reduced as lockdown is imposed in some of the cities like Amravati,” he added.
While passengers are worried about the safety and infection risk at the ST stands due to the increasing number of Covid cases in Pune, Santosh Jaybhay a regular ST bus passenger said, “I regularly travel from Pune to Solapur to my village and in the few months since the ST bus service has started there is no proper social distancing maintained at the ST stands. The premises need to be cleaned more often and strict action needs to be taken on passengers who are spitting, throwing garbage and making the stand premises dirty.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wagholi residents write to Aditya Thackeray against garbage menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC Pune division tightens Covid measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU faces financial crunch, appeals alumni to donate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project to be floated this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune applicant allotted Gadchiroli exam centre for health department recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of civic polls, corporators prioritise lane concretisation work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footpath and drainage repair season begins ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro work hits roadblock on Old Mumbai-Pune highway due to absence of road width
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for suicide abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district crosses 4 lakh mark for Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox