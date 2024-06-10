 MSRTC sees heavy rush of pax travelling to Mumbai due to CR mega block - Hindustan Times
MSRTC sees heavy rush of pax travelling to Mumbai due to CR mega block

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 10, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Consequently, there was a heavy rush of passengers at the Swargate state transport (ST) stand and other pickup points for MSRTC and private tourist buses travelling from Pune to Mumbai

Due to the mega block taken by the railway between Pune and Lonavala, the Pune to Mumbai railway route was disturbed as several major trains were cancelled along with local trains. Consequently, there was a heavy rush of passengers at the Swargate state transport (ST) stand and other pickup points for MSRTC and private tourist buses travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

Due to the mega block taken by the railway between Pune and Lonavala, the Pune to Mumbai railway route was disturbed as several major trains were cancelled along with local trains. (HT PHOTO)
Due to the mega block taken by the railway between Pune and Lonavala, the Pune to Mumbai railway route was disturbed as several major trains were cancelled along with local trains. (HT PHOTO)

A circular issued by the Central Railway (CR) earlier stated that a scheduled mega block would be taken on Sunday, June 9, between Pune and Lonavala to rehabilitate the bridge at Kamshet and Talegaon stations.

Accordingly, Pune to Lonavala local trains was cancelled along with trains such as Deccan Queen Express, Deccan Express etc. This resulted in a passenger overload on MSRTC buses as there was a heavy rush of passengers travelling to Mumbai seen at the Swargate ST stand since morning.

“Today, we wanted to go to Mumbai for a family function but as the Deccan Queen Express was cancelled, we had to take the MSRTC bus from Swargate and there was a heavy rush of passengers travelling to Mumbai from Pune,” said Kiran Pisal, a passenger.

Another passenger, Meenakshi Jahange, said, “This afternoon when we went to the Swargate ST stand to take the ST bus for Navi Mumbai, we had to wait for more than an hour. Finally, we got the bus as there were a large number of passengers travelling to Thane, Navi Mumbai and central Mumbai.”

News / Cities / Pune / MSRTC sees heavy rush of pax travelling to Mumbai due to CR mega block
