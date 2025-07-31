MSRTC to hold drivers, conductors accountable for parcel delays, damages

Amid rising complaints over the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) parcel service, the state transport body has announced that bus drivers and conductors will now be held directly responsible for any delays, damages, or loss of parcels during transit. The move is aimed at addressing growing concerns over the efficiency and reliability of MSRTC’s parcel operations, which run alongside its passenger transport services. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This decision follows a surge in grievances from citizens reporting that parcels sent via MSRTC often arrive late, damaged, or not at all.

According to the MSRTC Pune division, the directive was issued by the general manager of planning and marketing to all divisional controllers across the state, instructing the strict implementation of this new accountability framework. The move is aimed at addressing growing concerns over the efficiency and reliability of MSRTC’s parcel operations, which run alongside its passenger transport services.

“We have received instructions from the general manager of planning and marketing. All depot managers and the parcel service department have been briefed accordingly, and strict compliance is being ensured,” said Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

In January 2024, the state government appointed a private agency to oversee MSRTC’s parcel operations until November 2027. However, despite the partnership, recent months have seen continued complaints of delivery delays, missing packages, damaged items, and parcels being accepted without proper documentation or official receipts.

During a recent high-level review meeting, chaired by MSRTC’s vice chairman and managing director, it was decided that drivers and conductors would henceforth be held accountable for any discrepancies involving parcels. Officials noted that in the event of a vehicle breakdown, while passengers are usually accommodated on alternate buses, parcels are often left behind. Going forward, staff must ensure that parcels are also transferred appropriately.

Additionally, MSRTC squads will now conduct inspections to detect unauthorised parcel movement. Drivers and conductors have been instructed to accept only those parcels accompanied by official receipts issued by the authorised agency, preferably with a valid GST number. Handwritten or unofficial receipts are strictly prohibited.

“I had sent an important set of documents from Pune to Solapur through the MSRTC parcel service. They arrived five days late, and the envelope was torn. When I tried to follow up, no one had a clear answer. It’s frustrating — we rely on government services for their reliability,” said Suresh Jagtap, a regular MSRTC commuter.